PM Modi Replies To TMC's Varanasi Dare; "Didi Will Hear Lots Of Jai Shri Ram Chants There"

Replying to TMC's 'Varanasi' challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, told Mamata Banerjee that she will be greeted with 'Jai Shree Ram' in Varanasi. Claiming that Mamata has already conceded defeat in Bengal, he advised her to not get angry on seeing 'chotiwalas' and 'Tilak' bearing people chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev' in Varanasi. Adressing a rally in TMC stronghold South Paragnas' Sonarpur, PM Modi also lashed out at Mamata govt's cut money, scams and corruption, promising 'double Vikas by double engine govt'.

PM Modi: 'Varanasi will have chotiwalas'

"Seeing her defeat in Nandigram, TMC has decided to field Didi in two seats. And now, they are talking of Mamata Didi fighting Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi. This proves that Didi has conceded defeat in Bengal and is searching for a place outside the state," said PM Modi. READ | PM Modi slams Badruddin Ajmal's son's 'Dhadi, topi, lungiwallah' comment in poll rally

Taunting her, he added, "There (Varanasi) you will get a lot of 'chotiwala' and 'tilak' people. You will also hear Har har Mahadev along with Jai Shree Ram which irritates you so much. What will you do then? I advise you, don't get angry on UP people and Varanasi people, they have given me a lot of love." He also slammed Mamata Banerjee's doubts on EC saying 'Didi used to believe a lot in the same security forces and Election Commission that she is defaming today. These same agencies and EVM were good when they helped you to power in Bengal for 10 years.'

The people of Kashi have big hearts - they won't call you outsiders - just like the people of Bengal.



However, you will find a lot of devotees there, that might unsettle and baffle you!



- PM @narendramodi #EbarHobeAsolPoriborton



Watch at https://t.co/o44RpaiFLA pic.twitter.com/JjlurpGJKV — BJP (@BJP4India) April 3, 2021

The Varanasi dare

On Thursday, PM Modi asked Mamata Banerjee if she will be filing for nomination from a second seat. Addressing a poll rally in Uluberia, PM Modi asserted that 'wherever she goes, people of Bengal will give her an answer'. In response, TMC leaders - Derek O'Brien and Yashwant Sinha asserted that Mamata Banerjee will win Nandigram, denying any chance of a second seat contest. Meanwhile, countering PM Modi's 'second seat' jibe, TMC MP Mahua Moitra retorted that Mamata Banerjee will contest from Varanasi - PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, advising him to get his armour on. Her bastion - Bhowanipore is set go to polls in the seventh phase - April 26.

Phase-2 elections

In Phase-2, TMC and BJP contested on all the 30 seats, the CPI(M) on 15 and its alliance partners Congress on 13 seats and ISF on 2 seats. Clashes were seen between BJP and TMC workers, with both alleging 'voter suppression' across Nandigram. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself toured election booths across Nandigram, dialling the Governor - complaining that several voters are not being allowed to vote. She has also complained to the EC, filed an FIR and termed the elections the 'most-rigged of all time', simultaneously claiming that she will win Nandigram easily. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.