PM Modi Requests Farmers To Read Tomar's Open Letter; Urges Countrymen To Share It

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared the letter penned by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for the farmers, urging all the 'annadatas' of the country to read it. PM Modi shared how Tomar had expressed his feelings in the letter, asking the countrymen to help make it reach as many as possible.

"Minister of Agriculture Narendra Tomar Ji has expressed his feelings by writing a letter to the farmer brothers and sisters, trying to have a courteous dialogue. I request all the annadatas to read it. The countrymen are also urged to make it reach as many people as possible," tweeted PM Modi.

Narendra Tomar writes to farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday wrote an open letter to all the farmers over the agrarian laws asserting that the government had always tried to serve the interests of all without discrimination. Clearing doubts over the three agrarian laws, the Union Minister in his 8-page letter to the farmers gave eight assurances that the Centre is ready to provide to the agitating community.

"As the Agriculture Minister, it is very pleasing to know that after the implementation of the new laws, the procurement by the government on MSP has broken several records. At a time when such records are being broken and the number of purchase centres are increasing, some people are lying to the farmers that the MSP will be abolished. I request all the farmers to identify this lie by political opportunists and scrap it. The government which has provided farmers 1.5 times of MSP, which has ensured that the farmers receive twice of the usual benefits in the last 6 years, that government will never abolish MSP. Through the PM Kissan Samman Nidhi, it is our objective to ensure that you get Rs 6000 yearly so that you dont have to seek loans during difficult times," he wrote.

The 8 assurances include-

The government is ready to give a written assurance on the MSP

States can be given the right to impose tax on markets outside the APMC

For any sort of disputes, farmers will have the option to approach the courts

States will have the right to register agricultural deals

No one can claim rights on farmers' lands because these laws do not allow the transfer, sale, lease and mortgage

Contractors will not be allowed to make any changes on farmers lands

Contractors will not be permitted any loan to make any developments of farmers lands

Whatever the situation be, these laws do not allow anyone to seize control over farmers lands

