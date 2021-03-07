PM Modi Retorts To Mamata Banerjee's ‘Raavan’ Jibe; Asks 'Didi, Why Are You So Angry?'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a massive rally from the Brigade Ground in Kolkata where he took a sarcastic dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the phrases that she had used to address him. "I know Didi since years. She is not the Didi I knew, her remote control is with someone else. Which is why she is speaking against the culture of Bengal," said PM Modi.

"You will remember what has been said about me. Sometimes I was called Ravana, sometimes a demon, sometimes a monster, and sometimes a goon. Didi, why are you so angry?" questioned PM Modi.

After the BJP kick-started its Rath Yatra in poll-bound West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee had attacked the saffron party by comparing its leaders to 'Ravana'. While addressing a rally at Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur, the Bengal CM said that just like Ravana came and kidnapped Sita by a Rath, the BJP leaders were coming similarly. "Ravana came by rath and kidnapped Sita, BJP leaders are also coming here. We know only Jagannath, Subhadra and Balaram have the power to sit in Rath not others," she had said.

BJP's DNA has a Bengal formula: PM Modi

Moreover, the Prime Minister also countered Mamata Banerjee's infamous 'outsider' jibe against the BJP, stressing that Bengali thinking was at the root of the BJP's establishment. "Bengali thinking is at the root of the BJP's establishment. The BJP is the party whose founding inspiration is Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the great son of Bengal. BJP is the party whose ideas have the scent of Bengal. The BJP is the party whose customs have a Bengal tradition," he said.

"The BJP is the party whose DNA has a Bengal formula. BJP is the party that has the authority of Bengal. BJP is the party which owes Bengal debt. BJP can never repay this debt but wants to take it to a new height of development by applying tilak from the soil of Bengal," he added.

Elections are scheduled to be held in 8 phases in West Bengal starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes in the state will take place on May 2.

