PM Modi Reveals What He Prayed For At Jeshoreshwari Temple, Bangladesh; Makes Announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh visited Jeshoreshwari Kali temple on Saturday wherein he prayed for the human race to get rid of COVID-19 as early as possible. PM Modi also stated that he got the opportunity to visit one of the 51 Shaktipeeths and feels fortunate to visit the goddess just ahead of the Chaitra Navratri.

Talking to ANI, PM Modi said, "After few weeks Chaitra Navratri will start. Before the start of this holy festival, I am fortunate enough to visit one of the 51 shaktipeeths. When I visited Bangladesh in 2015, I got the opportunity to seek blessings from Ma Dhakeshwari."

PM Modi on his visit to Jeshoreshwari Kali temple was seen wearing a mark as he was welcomed in the temple, which was renovated on the occasion of his visit. He also offered a hand-made, gold-plated silver crown to the deity.

PM Modi also suggested that the temple, which has been renovated recently by the Bangladesh government, could be used for social, religious and educational events as well. He said, "It could be useful even for social, religious and educational events. Most importantly, it could serve as a shelter at the time of disasters like cyclones. The government of India will help in the construction work. I express gratitude to the Bangladesh government that they have wished us well for this."

"A number of devotees come here during Kaali Puja. So a multi-purpose community hall is needed here, which can become a shelter house during any disaster, especially cyclone. The Indian government will construct a community hall here. I express my gratitude to the Bangladesh government that it has also wished us well for this work," added PM Modi.

The Jeshoreshwari Kali temple is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths. The 51 sacred sites where goddess Sati's 51 body parts were believed to have fallen. The shaktipeeths are spread across India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, China, and Sri Lanka.

On his second day in Bangladesh, PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Gopalganj's Orakandi temple. The Orakandi temple is home to hundreds of the Hindu Matua community, most of them being Indian residents. PM Modi on Thursday had said in a statement, "I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichandra Thakur Ji disseminated his pious message."

