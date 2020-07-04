PM Modi Reviews BJP Karyakartas' Relief Work Across The Country Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, met BJP party workers across the country via video conference and took stock of the relief work done by the party amid the COVID-19 pandemic. BJP chiefs of respective states presented their efforts to provide help to the needy after the Coronavirus forced lockdown was imposed and as the country enters the 'Unlock' phase. BJP national President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were also present.

LIVE: ‘सेवा ही संगठन’



PM Modi reviews the relief work done by BJP Karyakartas during corona crisis. #SevaHiSangathan https://t.co/Jcl3nNmkg4 — BJP (@BJP4India) July 4, 2020

Addressing the party workers and BJP state chiefs, President JP Nadda highlighted that around 3.9 lakh karyakartas have served the elderly and sick people amid the pandemic. He added that the workers have ensured that medicines are delivered to such people regularly, while Maharashtra workers have helped in sanitation and cleaning. "Our workers started a helpline centre in every state. Our workers received problems via the helpline number and solved several such problems," Nadda added.

Furthermore, JP Nadda also stated that the party workers have distributed 22 crore food packers during the lockdown and 5 crore ration kits have been distributed as well.

Coronavirus crisis in India

With 22,771 people testing positive for coronavirus in a single day, the highest so far, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,48,315 on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,94,226 and one patient has migrated. There are 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.

"Thus, around 60.80 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases also include foreigners. According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 95,40,132 samples have been tested up to July 3 with 2,42,383 samples being tested on Friday.

