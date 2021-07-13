PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Situation With NE CMs; Has A Message For COVID-19 Norms Violators

Interacting with the Chief Ministers of Northeastern states on Tuesday, PM Modi cautioned against lowering the guard against COVID-19 and reiterated the mantra of 'testing, tracking and treatment'. He reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram amid a rise in the Northeast's novel coronavirus cases. While lauding the efforts of these states in enhancing testing infrastructure and reducing vaccine wastage, he called for micro-containment zones to curb the spread of COVID-19.

PM Modi remarked, "There are some districts in the Northeast where the number of cases is increasing. We have to acknowledge these signs. We have to be more careful and caution people continuously. We have to take strict measures at the micro level to prevent the spread of transmission."

"Assam chose the path of micro-containment. They created more than 6000 micro-containment zones. This makes accountability possible," he added citing CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On this occasion, the PM came down heavily on persons violating COVID-19 norms during their visit to tourist spots. Observing that the novel coronavirus spread cannot be viewed in isolation, he urged the CMs to convince people on following all necessary protocols. Additionally, he argued that states need to maintain a close vigil on every variant of COVID-19.

Moreover, he revealed that Northeastern states can benefit from the Rs.23,000 crore package recently approved by the Union Cabinet to boost their health infrastructure, testing and genome sequencing. He also called upon them to ascertain oxygen availability and create more pediatric facilities. Arguing the need for aggressive testing in cluster blocks, PM Modi assured that the Centre shall provide all possible help to ensure skilled manpower.

PM Modi opined, "Owing to COVID-19, tourism, trade and business have been impacted. But I will stress on this- crowds thronging markets and hill stations without wearing masks and without following the protocols is a matter of worry and not right. Some people state with pride that we want to enjoy before the onset of the third wave. It is essential to convince people that the 3rd wave will not come on its own. Sometimes, people question the preparedness of the third wave. Today, the question in our mind must be how do we prevent the onset of the third wave."

"We have to keep increasing the vaccination pace to combat the third wave. To address vaccine hesitancy, we have to take the help of people in social, cultural, religious and educational institutions besides celebrities. We have to ensure that they propagate the message. We also have to mobilize the people," he said.