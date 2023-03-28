PM Modi Rubs Into Congress' 'failed Attempt To Uproot BJP'; 'They Tried To Put Me In Jail'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech at the new BJP office on Tuesday, recalled the past when several attempts were made to arrest him. Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed central office in New Delhi, PM Modi said that many senior Congress leaders once vowed to uproot the Jana Sangh and the BJP but failed in doing so.

PM Shri @narendramodi inaugurates newly constructed BJP Central Office (Ext.) in presence of BJP National President Shri @JPNadda in New Delhi. https://t.co/T3lWugjM5o March 28, 2023

"Congress leaders once used to say – they will uproot the Jana Sangh and throw it away. Today's Congress says - Modi, your grave will be dug. Several attempts were made to destroy Jansangh and BJP. These are the same people who tried multiple times to put me in jail, but they failed completely," PM Modi said.

During his speech, PM Modi reflected on the BJP's journey and revisited 1984 when the party got almost wiped out but still managed to reach the top.

"Elections after the 1984 riots saw a huge majority for the Congress party. It was an emotionally charged atmosphere and in that storm, we were almost wiped out. However, we never lost hope. We worked on the ground and strengthened our organization," he said. PM Modi also recalled how the BJP's journey began with just two seats in the Lok Sabha and now has 303 seats.

"In a few days (April 6), our party will celebrate its 44th foundation day. This journey is a tireless and continuous journey, This journey is a journey to the culmination of hard work, This journey is the journey of the pinnacle of dedication and resolutions. This journey is a journey of expansion of thought and ideology," the PM said.

PM Modi takes on anti-India forces

PM Modi also called out the anti-India elements who have joined forces when the country is making strides and competing on the global stage. "Due to this, collaboration of anti-India forces inside and outside the country is completely natural," the PM said. "These forces want to snatch India's era of development by any means."

"Today, if India's potential is once again going towards heights, then behind it we have a strong foundation. This foundation is of our constitutional institutions," he said. The PM also spoke on the allegations being levelled on the BJP by opposition parties such as AAP and Congress on 'misusing Central agencies', saying the resistance is coming from those who are involved in corruption.