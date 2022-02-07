PM Modi Says '7K Startups Built In 7 Yrs', Credits Opening Of New Sectors Under BJP Govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told Lok Sabha that after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power over 7,000 startups have been established in the country. Attacking the Congress-led UPA government, he said that before 2014 there were only 500 startups.

"An impression had been created that the government will do everything. It hampered our capability. In seven years, since 2014, over 7000 startups are now functioning as opposed to 500 before and many are becoming Unicorns," PM Modi asserted. "Earlier to become a thousand crore company it used to take decades but today due to our youth and government's policies we see thousand crore companies every now and then. We are ranked in the top three in the world in terms of startups and unicorns," the Prime Minister added.

'New sectors opened for entrepreneurs': PM Modi

The Prime Minister said that new sectors have been opened up for entrepreneurs. "Space, drones, mining- privateers have been welcomed to participate in growth. We have removed old compliances and I would encourage states to also do the same," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister informed that India is the fastest-growing of the world's major economies. Even during the pandemic, farmers had a record harvest and the government had record procurement. "This country did not let anyone die of hunger, free rations were given and continue to be."

PM Modi said that productivity is increasing in every sector. He said that India is becoming a key component in the global supply chain. "In MSMEs, we have brought an improvement and created opportunities," he asserted.

On the government's Make in India scheme, the Prime Minister said, "Some people have a problem with 'Make in India' because, for them, it means that there will be no corruption, they won't be able to gather money...we have made an attempt to resolve all pending issues of the defence sector."