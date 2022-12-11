PM Modi Says Centre Has Given Infra A Human Touch, Launches Mega Projects In Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke about how infrastructure has been given a human touch by the Centre in his government. The Prime Minister was speaking at the launch of various development projects in Maharashtra's Nagpur. "This bouquet of progress is a reflection of eight years of constant efforts that have been put in a grand garden," said the PM.

"If we talk about medical facilities to the common man, wealth creation, empowering farmers of the country or even water preservation, today, for the first time, we have such a government that has given infrastructure a human touch."

Developing social, cultural infra

"Such a human touch has had a positive impact on everyone's life. Every poor person today is entitled to a medical package of Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. This is an example of our social infrastructure. The progress of our temples from Kashi, Kedarnath, Ujjain to Pandharpur is an example of our cultural infrastructure," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister further said the Centre's Jan Dhan Yojana has connected over 45 crore people to the country's banking system, a solid example of financial infrastructure.

On AIIMS-Nagpur, PM Modi said, "Opening modern hospitals like Nagpur AIIMS, medical colleges in all districts are examples of our medical infrastructure."

"And in all this, what's common is human touch and sensitivity. We cannot restrict infrastructure to just roads and flyovers. If there is no sensitivity in infrastructure projects, if there is no human touch to it, the cost is borne by the common man."

PM Modi launches mega projects in Nagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the sixth Vande Bharat Express -- India's first semi-highspeed train equipped with world-class passenger amenities -- from Nagpur railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.



He also launched Phase-1 of the Nagpur Metro and flagged-off two metro trains -- from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line), and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) -- at Khapri Metro Station.