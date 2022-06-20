PM Modi Says Centre Making Efforts For Specially-abled; 'New Features In Notes & Coins'

On his visit to Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station on June 20 and dedicated the ‘Centre of excellence for persons with communication disorders' to the nation at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, in Mysuru.

Addressing the public at the event, PM Modi stated, "Our government is constantly making efforts to minimise the dependence of specially-abled people on others. In our currency notes and coins, new features have been added for the convenience of the handicapped. Courses related to education of differently-abled are also being enriched."

Speaking on the development work done in the state by the Centre, the Prime Minister said, "In the last 8 years, the Central government has sanctioned about Rs 70,000 crore for 5,000 km of national highways in Karnataka. The foundation stone of national highway projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore has been laid in Bengaluru today itself."

A day ahead of International Yoga Day (June 21), PM Modi said, "Tomorrow, in this historic land of Mysuru, everyone is going to perform Yoga. This land has given great personalities to this nation. The Double engine sarkaar of Karnataka, in its fullest potential, is doing 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas & Sabka Prayas' in the state."

PM Modi on 2-day Karnataka visit

Earlier in the day, before reaching Mysuru, the Prime Minister visited Bengaluru, where he inaugurated the new campus of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University and also unveiled a statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution installed at the campus. At the event, he also unveiled 150 ‘Technology Hubs’ that have been developed by transforming the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Karnataka.

PM Modi arrived in Bengaluru on June 20 on a two-day visit to Karnataka. The Prime Minister was received at the Yelahanka Airforce Station by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa, and state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, several leaders of CM Bommai's cabinet, Members of Parliament, legislators, and officials were among those present.

Image: ANI