PM Modi Says Congress Was Afraid Of Creating Border Infra; 'I Don't Understand Why'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Congress has always questioned the Indian Army's capability. "I don't understand why Congress always questioned our Army's capability. Our forces know very well how to stop the enemy at the border and give them a befitting reply. This is why the BJP government is working towards projects in districts and areas near the border."

"Congress never worked for the development of board areas or the districts nearby, as the party was afraid that the enemy would enter the country if they develop roads or areas there," PM Modi added.

Infrastructure at the borders

The Prime Minister further said the Centre has created a strong network of roads and railways along the nation's borders, including in Rajasthan. The government is working on 1,400 kilometres of roads in border areas and there is a proposal to develop another 1,000 kilometres.

He added that Rajasthan is the land of martyrs and said the Centre has worked to honour martyrs over the last few years, including by naming 21 islands in Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Sohna-Dausa section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. Making a big push for infrastructure, the PM said, “The more we emphasise infrastructure the more it will lead to employment. This project is going to benefit our farmers and workers."