PM Modi Says Gujarat Moving Towards Model Cooperative Village, Hails Dairy Sector's Model

Taking part in the 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Gujarat is working in direction of a 'model cooperative village'. He also inaugurated the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol.

"Today, we are moving forward in the direction of a model cooperative village. Six villages of Gujarat have been marked where cooperative arrangements will be completely made available. I was glad to inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant today," PM Modi said.

He added, "Co-operation is also a very big medium of self-reliance in the village. It has the energy of a self-reliant India." After inaugurating Nanu Urea (Liquid) plant, PM Modi said more such plants are in the pipeline.

"Power in a sack of urea has now been compressed into a bottle... Imagine how much will transportation costs be reduced & benefit small farmers. This plant has a capacity of manufacturing 1.5 lakh bottles, but in coming times, 8 more such plants will be established in India," he said.

After the BJP came to power in 2014, the government promoted neem-coated urea. "This ensured that the farmers of the country got enough urea. Simultaneously, we started the work of restarting 5 closed fertilizer factories in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana," Modi said.

'Urea costs govt Rs 3,500 but given to farmers for Rs 300'

PM Modi disclosed that India imports urea from abroad and a 50 kg of bag costs Rs 3,500. "But in the country, the same urea bag is given to farmers for only Rs 300. Our government bears a load of Rs 3,200 on a bag of urea. We have tried to face all the difficulties but not let our farmers suffer," he said.

He said that whatever is necessary for the interest of the farms of the country, the government will do it and will continue to increase the strength of the farmers.

'Solution to many of India's difficulties in self-reliance'

He said the cooperative sector has been very successful in Gujarat and asked everyone to take the movement ahead with great spirit.

"There is a solution to many of India's difficulties in self-reliance. And a great model of self-reliance is co-operative. We have experienced this with great success in Gujarat and you all are the fighters of this success," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi put out the example of the dairy sector's cooperative model. "Today India is the largest milk producer in the world in which Gujarat has a major share. The dairy sector is also growing rapidly in the last few years and is also contributing more to the rural economy," he said.

'Co-operation ministry formed to encourage cooperative-based economic model in country'

He said that the country is constantly moving forward to connect the spirit of cooperation with the spirit of the amritkal of freedom. "With this objective, a separate Ministry for Co-operation was set up at the Centre. The effort is to encourage a cooperative-based economic model in the country," he said.