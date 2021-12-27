PM Modi Says Himachal Pradesh Helped Many Nations During COVID; Calls It Major Pharma Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the state of Himachal Pradesh as one of the most important 'pharmaceutical hubs' in the country. Addressing a rally in Mandi, PM Modi noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Himachal has not only helped other states but also many countries. However, despite the pandemic, the development has not stopped in the state, he added.

"Today, the Himachal Pradesh government has completed four years. During its tenure, the government fought against COVID-19 and also made sure that development works in the state does not stop. Himachal Pradesh is one of the most important pharma hubs in the country. During COVID-19, the State has not only helped other States but also many countries," PM told a rousing crowd in Mandi.

Referring to his recent announcement about COVID-19 vaccination of children aged between 15 to 18 years, and the 'precaution dose' for healthcare workers and senior citizens, he expressed confidence that Himachal Pradesh will once again lead in achieving vaccination coverage.

The Prime Minister is in the northern state to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 287 investment projects worth over Rs 28,197 crores. During the address, PM said the hydropower projects inaugurated are a part of the climate-friendly new India and aim at conserving the environment. He also highlighted that the country’s efforts towards conserving the environment and building developmental infrastructure that is being recognized globally.

"The entire world is praising India's efforts to safeguard the environment while completing development projects. India had set a target in 2016 to meet 40% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030. Today every Indian will be proud that India has achieved this goal in November this year itself," said PM Modi.

He also told the people of Himachal that the government is alert about the damage caused to the mountains due to plastic and is working on plastic waste management. Along with the nationwide campaign against single-use plastic, recycled waste is being used in the construction of roads, he said.

PM Modi hits out at Opposition

Hitting out at the 'dynastic politics' of the Opposition, PM Modi said there are two development models in a state - one is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas,' the other model is 'Khud ka swarth, parivaar ka swarth'. He said the Himachal Pradesh government is working on the first model and has implemented many development programs in the state.

"There are different ideologies in every country, but today the people of our country are clearly seeing two ideologies. One ideology is of delay and the other of development. The ideologies of delay made the people of Himachal Pradesh wait for decades. Because of this, there was a delay of many years in the work of Atal Tunnel," said PM Modi, in a veiled dig at the former Congress government.

Image: ANI