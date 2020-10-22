PM Modi Says India Will Develop Only If Bihar Develops: Ravi Shankar Prasad On Poll Plank

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network about the upcoming polls, the opposition in the state, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and more. Ravi Shankar said that Nitish Kumar-led government has brought significant change in the last 15 years and the alliance of BJP and JDU will definitely win the elections again.

'There is no confusion, Nitish Kumar will be the CM'

When Republic Media Network's Prakash Singh asked the Union Minister about the confusion regarding Chirag Paswan, he said that there is no confusion in BJP. 'Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister and will continue to remain the Chief Minister of Bihar,' he added. When he was further asked about how many seats were offered to Paswan in NDA, replied that he does not wish to comment on the same as Home Minister Amit Shah has already spoken about it.

"We have developed Bihar. We have provided jobs, electricity, and are also going to install optical fibre in 45,000 villages of the state. Modi Ji says that India will develop only if Bihar develops. So we are going to fight these elections on the issue of development done by Nitish Kumar and the lawlessness during the RJD era," said Union Law and Justice Minister.

Speaking further about the major changes bought by CM Nitish Kumar, the Minister said that Barauni Refinery, which was closed for many years under Congress has reopened. Ravi Shankar also added that it was all with the efforts of Nitish Kumar that Bihar in today's date has many petroleum companies. Referring to the COVID-19 assistance offered by the state government, he informed that amid the pandemic outbreak, every worker was given Rs 1000 along with food grains and over 12,000 trains were employed to bring 20 lakh people back to the state.

PM Modi's schedule for Bihar Polls

As Bihar is all set to go for polls beginning from October 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing 12 rallies across the State, BJP's election in-charge for the state Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Devendra Fadnavis unveiled PM Modi's campaign schedule for the upcoming Bihar polls, revealing that the PM was scheduled to talk at 12 different rallies in various parts of the poll-bound state. PM Modi will address his first rally for the Bihar polls on October 23 at Sasaram and will wrap up the campaign with a rally at Areria on November 3.

23 October: Sasaram, East-Champaran, Bhagalpur

28 October: Darbhanga, Muzzafarpur, Patna

01 November: Chappra, East-Champaran, Samastipur

03 November: West Chaparan, Saharasa, Areria

Bihar Elections 2020

The 243 member-assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

