In an effort to bring women's power in the country to the forefront, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 4 said that 'Nari Shakti' will come forth as 'Rashtra Shakti' during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various projects of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur in the Valsad district of Gujarat.

While addressing a massive gathering, the Prime Minister said, "It is important to educate women to transform society for the better. Women have been an integral part of even the Indian freedom struggle. Nari Shakti will come forth as Rashtra Shakti during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

"It is the responsibility of all of us to bring women's power of the country to the fore in the form of nation power. Today, the central government is trying to remove every obstacle that is being faced by women in the country, which prevents them from moving forward," he added.

PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 200 Crore

Along with this, PM Modi inaugurated Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital at Dharampur in Valsad. The price of the entire project is around Rs 200 crore. Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital is a 250-bed multispeciality hospital with cutting-edge medical infrastructure that will provide world-class tertiary medical facilities.

"The healthcare policies in the country are ensuring healthcare service delivery to the remotest parts of the country. Through a One-Health policy, the country is focussed on the health & well-being of animals as well as humans," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women on the occasion. It will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore, and will have facilities for recreation, classrooms for self-development sessions, and rest areas. It will employ over 700 tribal women and provide a livelihood to thousands of others subsequently.

Image: ANI