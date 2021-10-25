Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the previous Uttar Pradesh governments for ruining Purvanchal's image and ignoring the developing health care facilities in the region. While inaugurating nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh from Siddharthnagar, PM asserted that the current government's priority is to save the poor's money and provide them facilities. He further questioned the public if the state had ever witnessed such improvement in the health sector over the past years, as so many medical colleges were created. He said that no such projects were ever taken up as the earlier government was focused on political will and political priority over development.

PM Modi slams previous UP Govts

"Earlier, Purvanchal's image was ruined by previous governments, it was defamed because of 'Dimagi' fever. The same region will now infuse new hopes. People of Uttar Pradesh can't forget how Yogi ji had highlighted Uttar Pradesh's poor medical system in Parliament, despite not being a Chief Minister. Has it ever happened before that nine colleges were inaugurated? The reason is political priorities. Previous governments were only filling their family lockers and earning for themselves. But our priority is to save poor's money and provide them facilities," he said.

जिस पूर्वांचल की छवि पिछली सरकारों ने खराब कर दी थी,



जिस पूर्वांचल को दिमागी बुखार से हुई दुखद मौतों की वजह से बदनाम कर दिया गया था,



वही पूर्वांचल, वही उत्तर प्रदेश, पूर्वी भारत को सेहत का नया उजाला देने वाला है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 25, 2021

'Purvanchal to become Medical Hub of Northern India': PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi further informed that the opening of these new nine medical colleges will add over 2,500 new beds and will provide 5000 employment opportunities to doctors and paramedics. These nine medical colleges are situated in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, and Jaunpur.

"Earlier government has left people of 'Purvanchal' to suffer from diseases but now it will become a medical hub of Northern India," he added.

PM Modi hails Yogi Adityanath's governance

Prime Minister briefed the achievements of UP CM Yogi in the development of the state and said, "Today, the people of UP are also seeing that under Yogi's governance, the progress of encephalitis has been stopped and saved the lives of thousands of children of this area". He said that the UP government has successfully worked towards fulfilling people's needs as they are sensitive towards the problems of the vulnerable, and have a sense of compassion in the mind to understand the pain of the poor.

Out of nine, eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals" and one Medical College at Jaunpur has been made functional by the State Government through its own resources. 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation under this scheme, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional.

In the Centrally sponsored scheme, the government will give preference to underserved, backward, and aspirational districts. The Scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilize the existing infrastructure of district hospitals.

(With ANI Inputs)