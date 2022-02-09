PM Modi Says Tug-of-war Over UP Projects Is A Credit To CM Yogi; Hails New Law & Order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with ANI's Editor Smita Prakash spoke about the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. During his interaction, he hailed the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh and the development work carried by the administration in the state. He also addressed the claims made by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav wherein there has been a tug-of-war for credit for development works. This comes ahead of the UP Assembly polls where the BJP and the SP have locked horns.

Speaking about Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi hailed the former and claimed that he feels "very happy and proud" when he hears about Adityanath's hard work and successful schemes. Taking a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav, PM Modi asserted that Yogi Adityanath's schemes are so good that even the opposition "encashes it".

"I feel very happy when I hear about Yogi Adityanath's schemes. They're so wonderful that even the opposition has come to encash and take credit for them. Else, the opposition would have definetly spoken against it. They've come to cash it, which means that the schemes are good," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He further remarked that the UP government under Yogi Adityanath has successfully implemented its schemes in a proper time frame. He termed it as "Yogi Ji's credit". Further, he remarked governments across the country have a habit of making promises to the masses, laying foundation stones and then forgetting about the work of completing those projects.

PM Modi on 'crime-free' Uttar Pradesh

The Prime Minister also spoke about a 'crime-free' Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party and more. He added that people talk about UP's law and order and safety, but also suffered when the previous government were in power. The Prime Minister categorically said that 'Gunda Raj' was prevalent during the previous governments.

"The way people have suffered and the way Gunda Raj took place. The government officials were forced to work only after instructions from the mafia. People of Uttar Pradesh have seen this and sisters and daughters could not leave their homes. Today, daughters of Uttar Pradesh are saying that they can go out even if it gets dark," said PM Modi "This trust that has been instilled in the people is very necessary for the security. Today, the mafia and the goons know that things have changed and they're surrendering," he added

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10. While Congress, AAP, and BSP are going solo in the upcoming polls, Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Meanwhile, the BJP has joined hands with the Apna Dal and NISHAD party. Yogi Adityanath faces a tough challenge as no CM of UP has been able to win a second consecutive term since 1987.