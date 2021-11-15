PM Modi Says Vajpayee's Willpower Brought Jharkhand Into Existence On State Foundation Day

As the state of Jharkhand celebrated its foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address to the state that the firm willpower of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led to the existence of the state. Prime Minister also paid tributes to the tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda, on his birth anniversary and inaugurated Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum in Ranchi via video conferencing. The Prime Minister asserted that the museum will demonstrate the contribution of tribal heroes and heroines in the freedom struggle and will act as a living establishment of the tribal culture.

Prime Minister said during the inauguration of the museum, "On this day, due to the strong will of our revered Atal ji (Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee), the state of Jharkhand came into existence. It was Atal ji who was the first to form a separate Ministry for Tribal Affairs in the country and linked the tribal interests with the policies of the nation. On Jharkhand foundation day today, I also pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee." He further added, "In this Amrit Kaal of Independence, the country has decided that it will confer a more grand identity to its tribal traditions and valour stories. In this sequence, a historic decision has been taken that from today every year the country will celebrate November 15 that is the birthday of Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'."

PM Modi: I have spent a large part of my life with tribal brothers and sisters

Prime Minister said that he himself has spent a large portion of his among the tribal population and understands their necessities. PM Modi said, "I have spent a large part of my life with tribal brothers and sisters and children. I have been a witness to their joys and sorrows, daily lives and the necessities of their lives. So, today is also an emotional day for me personally." Jharkhand was separated from Bihar on November 15, 2000 and its formation was on the birth anniversary of 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda. He is remembered for a strong opposition against the colonial rule and he raised the popular slogan of “let the kingdom of the queen be ended and our kingdom be established”

(with ANI inputs)