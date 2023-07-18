PM Modi Schools Cong- Led I.N.D.I.A On Dismal Alliance Record, Lays Out What NDA Never Did

At the NDA meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi schooled the rag-tag 26-party coalition that has decided to call itself I.N.D.I.A , saying an alliance built on the basis of negativity can never be successful. "There has been a long tradition of political alliances in our country, but any alliance formed with negativity could never be successful." Taking aim at the Congress party, PM Modi said Congress used alliances to destablise the country in the 90s. "Congress formed governments and spoiled governments."

"When the alliance is due to the compulsion of power, when the alliance is with the intention of corruption, when the alliance is based on the policy of familyism, when the alliance is done keeping casteism and regionalism in mind, then that alliance does a lot of harm to the country," said PM Modi attacking opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.

He further laid out what NDA never did. "NDA was not formed in opposition to any party. It was formed to bring stability to the country. When a country has a stable government, the country makes a bold decision that changes the course of the country. Even when we were in the opposition, we always did positive politics. In opposition, we brought out scams of the then governments but, never insulted the mandate of the people. We never took the help of foreign powers against the ruling governments. We never created hurdles in development schemes meant for the country," stressed the Prime Minister.

"NDA was formed in 1988, but only forming governments and gaining power were not the goal of NDA. NDA was not formed in opposition to anyone or any party, NDA was not formed to remove anyone from power. NDA was formed to bring stability in the country. When we were in opposition we always did positive politics, and we never took the path of negative politics. To strengthen democracy, we fulfilled all our duties," said PM Modi.

PM Modi further emphasised that for NDA, it is nation first, security of the nation first, progress first and empowerment of people first. NDA is committed to the people of the country. Its ideology is:

NDA allies meet

Leaders of 39 parties joined a meeting of the BJP-led NDA in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the bloc is a time-tested alliance that seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations. Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP president JP Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

This is the first such meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance during the second term of the Modi government. It underscores the ruling party's focus on highlighting its ability to make alliances at a time when opposition parties were coming together to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.