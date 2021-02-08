PM Modi Schools Opposition: 'Derek Talking Of Bengal; Thought Cong Would Raise Emergency'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while replying to the Motion of Thanks on President Kovind’s address in the Rajya Sabha hit out at the Opposition leaders for their remarks in the house. TMC MPs had staged a walkout as PM Modi began his reply in Rajya Sabha.

'Talking about Bengal or the country'

PM Modi said that there was a lot of preaching in the house regarding democracy which he does not agree with either will any other citizen of the country. "India's democracy is not so weak that its skin will be uprooted easily. I was listening to Shrimaan Derek Ji. He has using wonderful words like - Freedom of Speech, Intimidation. When I was listening to him, I was wondering if he is talking about Bengal or the country. It is natural because he sees all this for 24 hours, so he might have said the same here too."

Attacking Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa, PM Modi said, "Bajwa Sahab from Congress was also speaking nicely. He was speaking in such detail that I thought he will reach Emergency (period) shortly and speak on it, he is just one step away from reaching 1984. But he didn't go there. Congress disappoints this country a lot, you did that too."

'Respect Corona warriors'

PM Modi also said that it would have been good if all stayed in House to listen to President's address. Slamming the Opposition, the Prime Minister said that criticism is fine but "don't indulge in acts that can break the confidence of the country," adding that corona warriors should be respected.

"Fight and victory against the Coronavirus is not a victory of Individual and person. There are multiple issues to oppose the government and one should do this but people tried to mock the sentiments. Criticism is fine, but don't indulge in acts that can break the confidence of the country; corona warriors should be respected," PM Modi said. He also said that the credit for fighting the pandemic goes to "citizens and not the government."

You might've seen on social media-an old woman sitting outside her hut on footpath, with a lit earthen lamp, praying for welfare of India. We're mocking her! If somebody who never went to school thinks they can serve India by lighting lamps, they can do it. It's being mocked!: PM pic.twitter.com/Q5KhMWAcbt — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021

On Friday, the marathon debate in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's address concluded with 50 speakers from 25 political parties taking part in the discussion which was spread over three days. The discussion was one of the longest such debates with high participation of members, said officials. Eighteen members from BJP, seven of Congress and 25 from other parties had participated in the debate.

