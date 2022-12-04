PM Modi Seeks Blessings From His Mother In Gandhinagar Ahead Of Gujarat 2nd Phase Polling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar before casting his vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on December 5, Monday.

In the visuals, PM Modi is seen taking his mother's blessing. Another picture shows him having tea while his mother Heeraben sits next to him.

Prime Minister Modi will cast his vote on Monday at the Ranip polling booth in Ahmedabad. "Alternate route is planned for traffic. Fire Dept officers will be on standby. Emergency evacuation plan also prepared," Aniruddh Gadhvi, Chief Fire Officer, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, said.

Assembly polls in Gujarat are being held in two phases- December 1 and December 5. In the first phase, voting was held in 89 of the 182 seats. The remaining 93 seats will vote on December 5. The counting will take place on December 8.

An average voter turnout of 63.31 percent was recorded in the first phase. BJP Gujarat President CR Paatil said that the party will break all previous records and will form the government

"The BJP will break all the previous records (and form a government again). We will get the highest number of seats with the highest-ever lead and vote share this time. Though percentage-wise voting was low, nearly 10 lakh more votes were polled this time in comparison to the first phase of 2017. As against 1.41 crore votes, 1.51 crore votes were polled on December 1," Paatil said.

In the second phase, 14 districts, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Gandhinagar are going into polls. Some important constituencies are the Ghatlodia seat of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Viramgam where Hardik Patel is contesting as BJP candidate and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is contesting.