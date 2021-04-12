PM Modi Shames Trinamool For SC Community-'Beggars' Comparison, Bihar Cop & Mother's Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for 'insulting' the Scheduled Caste (SC) community of the state and demanded an apology from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Referring to a video of TMC MLA Sujata Mondal calling the Scheduled Caste voters "beggars by nature", PM Modi said such remarks reveal the arrogance of the ruling party. By abusing Dalits, Mamata Banerjee’s party has insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar, he added.

"The thinking of Didi and TMC leaders is coming out in the open. A video is going viral on social media where Didi’s aide can be seen insulting members of the SC community. She said that the SC community in Bengal acts like 'beggars'. Didi and TMC have insulted Baba Ambedkar. You have committed a big sin by insulting Dalits, ” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Bengal.

PM Modi slams TMC over Bihar SHO's death

The Prime Minister also targeted Banerjee over the rise in political violence in the state. He recalled the death of a Bihar police officer, who was attacked by a mob in Bengal’s Pantapara area and beaten to death on Saturday. Shocked by the news of her son’s demise, the cop’s mother also passed away the next day.

“Yesterday a mother lost her life in shock of her son’s death. Her son, a police officer who came to Bengal for duty was lynched to death. Didi, was the Police officer’s mother not your mother? Bengal was unaware of your cruelty,” said PM Modi, attacking the TMC Supremo.

The Prime Minister claimed that BJP is hitting a century in the number of seats in the first 4 phases of the assembly elections that were concluded recently. He said, this year Bengal will opt out of Didi’s ‘misgovernance’ and vote for Asol Paribortan’ – development, education, women security, jobs, dignity and trust. He assured that the funds released by the Centre will reach the beneficiaries unlike under ‘Mamata’s reign.’

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.