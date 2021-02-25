PM Modi 'shocked' At Rahul Gandhi's 'no Fisheries Ministry' Claim In Puducherry & Kerala

Just days after the fall of the Congress government in Puducherry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the party, stating that its "culture is based on lies." PM Modi took jibes at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "no fisheries ministry" remark, as well as a false Tamil translation by V Narayanasamy, who resigned as chief minister on Monday, after losing a trust vote.

"A few days ago, the entire nation saw a video of a helpless woman complaining about Puducherry government and the CM neglecting the people during cyclone and floods. Instead of telling the truth to the nation, the former CM gave a wrong translation of the woman’s words. He lied to the people and his own leader in a party whose culture is based on lies. How will they serve the people?" said PM Modi while targetting the Congress.

On Rahul Gandhi's fisheries ministry remark, PM said, “I was shocked. The current NDA government made the ministry in 2019 and the budget allocated for fisheries has grown more than 80% in two years."

The Prime Minister on Thursday inaugurated several completed projects in Puducherry and also laid the foundation stones for others. During his address in the Union Territory PM Modi also hit out at the Congress party.

He said that there is joy in Puducherry for two reasons - the inauguration of projects and freedom from the 'misgovernance' of Congress rule under CM V Narayanasamy.

"In 2016, the people of Puducherry voted for Congress with great hope and thought that they will solve their problems. But five years later, people here are disappointed and not happy at all. They did not get a people's government, but a government which was serving the high command in Delhi." PM Modi stated

President's Rule in Puducherry

V Narayansamy on Monday resigned as CM after his government's senior leaders including A Namassivayam, E.Theeppainjan joined the BJP, leaving the Congress party and its allies in the minority.

Minutes after calling for a floor test, the CM and his MLAs walked out before the motion was put for voting. However, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated. A day after Narayanasamy's resignation the Union Cabinet approved the imposition of the President's rule in the Union Territory.

The assembly polls in Puducherry are expected to be conducted in April-May. Until then, the Union Territory will be run under the President's rule.

