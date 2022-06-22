Amid the major political crisis being witnessed in Maharashtra, Congress has now launched a scathing attack on the BJP for the setback of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the saffron party of horse-trading and framing conspiracies from the beginning to topple the Maharashtra government. He stated that in the name of Hindutva, democracy is ending in the country as RSS and BJP had polluted the atmosphere. Gehlot further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should not be so greedy and run the country as per the constitution.

"Democracy is diminishing in-country in the name of Hindutva, people aren't understanding now but they will regret later. These people (BJP) are doing horse-trading and bringing down the governments while the law and order situation remains fragile and the economy weakens," said Gehlot. "They have made a joke of everything. They were hatching conspiracies and were targetting Maharashtra from the very beginning but now it has come to light. PM Modi and Amit Shah should not be arrogant & greedy and must run the country as per the constitution. RSS And BJP are polluting the atmosphere of India".

Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat blamed the Central government and stated they are trying to topple a stable government. "This is engineered by the Central Government. They are destabilizing the stable government in Maharashtra. It is a clear attack on democracy in Maharashtra as it was Shiv Sena's internal matter".

Maharashtra Political Crisis

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is running out of options with its numbers slipping below the majority mark. Post the MLC elections, an exodus has been triggered in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena with rebel senior politician and Minister Eknath Shinde leading the faction. Sources have revealed that the Shiv Sainik, a staunch follower of late patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray, is upset over the party's coalition with ideologically different Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress. The leader has sought for Shiv Sena to return back to its 'natural ally' BJP, and 'not compromise on Hindutva'.

After bringing his flock to Surat, Eknath Shinde with at least 38-40 MLAs has reached Guwahati's Raddison Blu hotel in Assam. Speaking at the Surat airport before departing for Guwahati, the Maharashtra Minister remarked, "We are Balasaheb's Shiv Sainiks. We have not left Shiv Sena and we will not leave Shiv Sena. But we are going to do the politics based on Balasaheb's ideology." As per the anti-defection law, at least 37 Shiv Sena MLAs need to rebel in order to avoid the possibility of disqualification.

Back in Mumbai, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet all party MLAs today, who have been asked to stay put in Mumbai. Shiv Sena has lodged its dwindling 12 MLAs at St Regis in the city. On the other hand, Congress has flown in former MP CM and senior leader Kamal Nath to reign in the crisis.

(Image: PTI)