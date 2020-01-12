PM Modi Shown Black Flags By Chhatra Parishad Protestors In Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was shown black flags by the Congress' student's wing, the Chhatra Parishad protestors outside the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The CPI(M) and Congress staged protests on the issue of Citizenship Amendment of Act and the proposed NRC when he visits West Bengal for two days beginning on January 11. PM is scheduled to attend the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust, besides other programmes.

CPI(M) senior leader Sujan Chakraborty on Thursday said the opposition Left Front and Congress will hold a massive protest across the state during Modi's visit.

A senior leader of Congress' student's wing, the Chhatra Parishad, said Modi will be shown black flags and his effigies will be burnt during his visit. 'We will stage protests during Narendra Modi's visit to Bengal. But what will be the mode of the protests we will not reveal as of now,' said Srijan Bhattacharya, the SFI state secretary.

Opposition stage protest

Chakraborty, who is also the CPI-M legislator party leader, alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a 'tacit understanding' with Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the state government is taking extra steps to welcome the prime minister.

He asserted that Left parties, Congress and 'every single citizen opposed to Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC' will hit the streets to protest against Modi's visit. "If the state is serious about opposing the anti-people BJP let the TMC government take an unequivocal stand and not welcome the PM."

Echoing Chakraborty, Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan (Congress) said: "If Modi is not allowed in BJP-ruled Assam, why is he being allowed to set foot in West Bengal!" Reacting to the Opposition, a senior leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress said the party has no such plans to organize protest rallies in the state during Modi's visit.

PM's 2-day visit

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday to attend the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust. The Ministry of Information & Cultural Affairs has renovated these four iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions while curating the old galleries. Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday.

He will be handing over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards the final instalment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust. Following these events, PM will head back to Delhi on the afternoon of 12 January.

(with PTI inputs)