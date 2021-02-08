PM Modi Slams 'Andolan Jeevis' & hails Sikhs; Warns Of FDI - Foreign Destructive Ideology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of thanks to the President's address. During his address, PM Modi stated that India is proud of the Sikh community in the country. However, PM Modi also remarked and warned that some parties are engaged in propaganda and misleading the farmers. Prime Minister Modi's speech comes amid the ongoing farmers' stir against the Centre's three agrarian laws, which also involves a lot of farmers from the Punjab.

'Country is proud of every Sikh'

Referring to the ongoing protests against the farm laws in Punjab, Prime Minister Modi stated that Sikhs in Punjab are being influenced and misled. In addition, he also called for uniting against any propaganda towards the country. Even so, PM Modi hailed the Sikh community for their contributions for the country.

"Some people are misleading our Sikh brothers in Punjab. This country is proud of every Sikh who has done everything for it." said Prime Minister Modi.

While slamming the opposition for constantly instigating the farmers' protest and also calling out those rainbow activists who turn up wherever there is a protest, PM Modi said, "There is a group who are called 'andolan jeevi', they are always present in every protest, whether it is protests of lawyers, students, labourers, or anyone, they will get involved both from the front or from behind a veil. It is a gang who are obsessed with andolan (protests) and keep looking for reasons to somehow be a part of it. We need to identify such people, who reach everywhere and give it an ideological stand and misled people, our country should be aware of these people." He went on to coin a new full-form for FDI, calling it 'Foreign Destructive Ideology' and warned the country to be wary of it.

Centre-Farmer talks at a stalemate

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the two parties failed to reach a middle ground on Friday after a five-hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. The Supreme Court has stayed the three laws and constituted a 3-member panel to hold talks with farmers. While Centre has welcomed this move, farmers have refused to participate in it, insisting to talk only with the Centre.

