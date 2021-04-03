PM Modi Slams Badruddin Ajmal's Son's 'Dhadi, Topi, Lungiwallah' Comment In Poll Rally

Ahead of the Assam elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on addresses a public meeting in the state's Tamulpur. During his address, the Prime Minister lashed out at Congress alliance partner in Assam AIUDF by saying that the alliance itself has proven BJP's claims true that if they come to power, they will form a government of Miyas (a term used to denote Bangladeshi immigrant Muslims).

PM Modi said, "This hint was given by Abdur Rahim Ajmal, who is the son of AIUDF Chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, when he claimed that the next government of Assam would be formed by “dadhi (beard), topi (skull cap), lungiwallah (lungi)” people." READ | EC orders transfer of Himanta Biswa Sarma's brother ahead of 3rd phase of Assam polls

PM Modi slams Abdur Rahim's bizarre comment

Stating that AIUDF has already accepted its defeat, PM Narendra Modi said that on Friday he heard a few announcements, including that AIUDF has already accepted its defeat and second that they themselves have described how the attire of people and the government of Assam will look if they will come to power. There will not be a bigger insult than this for Assam," he added.

PM Modi during his public address urged the people of the state to come out in large numbers and vote for BJP-NDA in the state. He said, "On the basis of my political experience and audience love, I can say that people have decided to form the NDA govt in Assam. They can not bear those who insult Assam's identity and propagate violence."

Badruddin Ajmal's son's bizarre comment

Earlier while addressing an election campaign rally in Assam for party candidate Phanidhar Talukdar, Abdur Rahim Ajmal said in Bengali that this time in Assam, there will be a government of poor people and it will be a government of men with beard, cap and lungi.

In another rally, Badruddin Ajmal's son had claimed that after they form a government, the people of Assam will have to respect burkha, beard and skullcap. Campaigning for AIUDF candidate Ashraful Hussain in Chenga constituency, the junior Ajmal said, "Dupatta of our mothers and sisters will have to be respected, the Burkha of our mothers and sisters will have to be respected, our beard and cap will have to be respected."

It is important to mention here that this is the second controversy the AIUDF leaders have created this week. A few days ago, party Chief Badruddin Ajmal had triggered a massive controversy by angrily throwing a Gamosa at a party worker. Later, this act was widely condemned in the state, as it was seen as an insult to a cultural symbol of the state. PM Modi had also commented on this incident and had said that everyone who loves Assam is hurt and angry after seeing the visuals of Ajmal insulting the Gamosa.

Abdur Rahim Ajmal is an AIUDF MLA from the Jamunamukh constituency. However, this time Badruddin Ajmal’s brother Sirajuddin Ajmal has been nominated from the seat by AIUDF.

(Image: PTI, ANI)