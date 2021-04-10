PM Modi Slams CM Mamata, Avers '21st Century Bengal Won't Allow You To Misuse Democracy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday upped the ante of attacks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of using violence on predicting defeat in the ongoing elections. While addressing a massive public rally in Krishnanagar, PM Modi said Mamata Banerjee is now blaming Election Commission and EVMs after fearing defeat in the elections.

PM Modi said, "The situation is such that Didi is abusing her party's polling agents. Didi is so disappointed that she is insulting and defaming the voters of Bengal. After being sure of her defeat, Didi has now resorted to her old games. TMC and Didi have now resorted to violence in Bengal."

PM Modi's criticisms of Mamata Banerjee were in view of the five political killings on Saturday including the murder of a BJP worker when the phase-4 polling was underway in the state.

PM Modi also brought the issue of Mamata Banerjee disrespecting the Election Commission and casting aspersion on the integrity of the Central Para Military forces which have been deployed in the state for providing security during the elections. Lashing out at her, PM Modi said, "Election Commission holds elections throughout the country. It holds neutral elections. Elections were held successfully in four states recently. The problem is not with security forces, the problem is your violent politics. The problem is your provocative statements."

"21st Century Bengal will not allow you to misuse democracy. The more you try to create fear among the people of Bengal, the more they are coming together to defeat you. Today, the youth, women, poor and the middle class of Bengal is defeating you, Didi...Oh Didi," PM Modi said while urging her to witness the massive crowd that had gathered to attend the prime minister's rally.

PM Modi opined that while Mamata Banerjee can try to defeat BJP but she cannot defeat the people of West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is not fighting for herself but for "Bhaipo", said PM Modi while adding that the people of West Bengal gave her a taste of her own medicine right from the first phase.

PM Modi condemns Cooch Behar violence

Earlier in the day, while addressing a massive rally in Siliguri PM Modi urged the Election Commission to take strict action against the perpetrators of the murder of a BJP worker in Cooch Behar. The Election Commission has taken note of the incident and sought a report from the district police. Several allegations have been levelled against the TMC while the ruling party has alleged Central forces opened fire.

The rally in Khrishnanagar was attended by thousands of people, as PM Modi said the venue is insufficient to accommodate the crowd that has gathered in the rally. He thanked the people of Bengal for showing love on BJP.

As phase-4 of the assembly elections are underway in West Bengal, some of the key constituencies in the fourth phase of elections include Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, and nine in Cooch Behar. The BJP which is at loggerheads with the TMC is keen on snatching power from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase with 80.43 per cent, and, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent. Apart from phase four which started today, Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.