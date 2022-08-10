PM Modi Slams Congress' 'black Magic' Protests; Says 'People Will Never Trust Them'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed Congress days after its leaders and party workers carried out 'Black dress' protests. The PM said that the grand old party is turning to "black magic" as people are not ready to trust them.

Addressing a virtual event, PM Modi said, "Some people are resorting to black magic as they are immersed in despair and negativity. Even after lies after lies against the government, the public is not ready to trust such people. In such frustration, these people are also now seen turning to black magic."

The Prime Minister further stated, "We saw on August 5 that there was an attempt to propagate black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end."

However, the Prime Minister added that these people have no idea about how much black magic they do or believe in superstitions, people will never trust them back.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had carried out 'black dress' protests on August 5 against inflation, unemployment and GST hike on essential commodities.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier alleged that the grand old party intentionally carried out black clothes protests on the anniversary of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

PM Modi hits out at 'shortcut' politics

The Prime Minister also hit out at those who have a tendency to avoid problems by adopting shortcuts for political selfishness, stating that they cannot find permanent solutions to problems. "Shortcut adopters may get accolades for some time, and political gains, but the problem does not subside."

"Adopting a shortcut definitely leads to a short-circuit. Instead of walking on shortcuts, our government is engaged in permanent solutions to problems. How much has been said about the problems of stubble for years? But shortcut people could not give a solution," he said.

PM Modi made these comments after dedicating to the nation a second generation (2G) ethanol plant built at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore in Haryana's Panipat via video conferencing.

