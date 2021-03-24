PM Modi Slams Congress During Assam Rally, Alleges 'party Did Nothing For Tea Gardens'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that 'those Satras and Namghars of Assam that were captured by the illegal immigrants under Congress rule', are now free from all kinds of encroachments. While addressing a rally in Bihpuria ahead of the Assam elections, PM Modi on March 24 that the state’s ‘pride’ Kaziranga has also been released from the clutches of Congress and its cronies. Further taking a dig at the Congress party, the Prime Minister said that Congress’ hand is “with those who are set to destroy the identity of Assam.”

“Congress can do anything for votes. Here it's joining hands with the Left while in Kerala, it's abusing them. This is not 'Mahajot', it's a 'Mahajhoot' which neither has a representative nor policy. Such an alliance can only guarantee infiltration & corruption,” he added. READ | PM Modi asks people to visit Tulip garden in J-K, enjoy warm hospitality

PM Modi: ‘Will take red rice to the world’

While assuring that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Assam will enable development in regards to the tea gardens, Prime Minister said even after decades of Congress rule, the Tea workers wages did not reach even Rs 100. Revealing that the NDA government would focus on making Assam ‘Atmanirbhar’, PM Modi lauded the manifesto released by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda for the upcoming Assembly polls. Nadda had released the document in Guwahati.

“For decades, Congress did nothing for those working in the Tea Gardens. In 15 years, they could not even take the Tea Workers wages till Rs 100,” said PM Modi. “Lakhimpur is famous for Bao Dhan (Red Rice). Under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, we are working to take this rice to the world.” Further, the Prime Minister also noted all the developments that the NDA government led in the state in the last five years.

Earlier, Nadda noted that five years ago, Assam had become passive and had lost the ability to solve its problems. "Under Sarbanand Sonwal and the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, it has changed. We have been able to push the inclusive development of Assam," he said.

