PM Modi Slams Congress For Targeting 'Make In India'; 'Have Become A Joke Themselves'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Congress for making fun of the 'Make in India' initiative by the Government. During his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said that the grand-old-party has a problem with the initiative as they will not get any commission and cannot get into any kind of corruption.

While addressing Lok Sabha on Monday, PM Modi said, "We do not agree with the approach of scaring our youth, wealth creators and entrepreneurs. One can have suggestions on 'Make in India' but which mindset can say it will fail? Those making fun of 'Make in India' have become a joke themselves."

"Some people have a problem with 'Make in India' because, for them, it means that there will be no corruption, they won't be able to gather money...we have made an attempt to resolve all pending issues of the defence sector," PM Modi added, taking a dig at the Congress.

They talked about Make in India as if it was a joke. Now they're the joke. Some are troubled by Make in India because it means no more commissions, no more corruption, and hence they oppose it: PM @narendramodi https://t.co/7YLrk9A3Wo pic.twitter.com/mrdRXKS1SW — Republic (@republic) February 7, 2022

'Congress crossed all limits during pandemic': PM Modi

PM Modi Modi lashed out at the Congress by exposing its party's irresponsibility during the COVID-19 pandemic and triggering a migrant crisis during the first lockdown. He referred to a series of events during the first COVID lockdown in the country, where irresponsible incidents like the Bandra railway station migrant protest in April 2020, were encouraged by the grand old party.

PM Modi said, "Congress crossed all its limits during the COVID-19 Pandemic. During the first wave of COVID-19, when the WHO and health experts were asking people to not step out of houses, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai, encouraging them to go to other states and spread the virus. At the same time, the Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them with buses. As a result, coronavirus had spread rapidly in states like Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand, where the cases were initially less."