PM Modi Slams Congress Regimes In Karnataka, Rajasthan Over Development

The PM was speaking after flagging off two new Pune Metro trains and inaugurating and laying foundation stone of Rs 15,000 crore development projects in Pune.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress governments in Karnataka and Rajasthan over the “lack of development” in these states.

"The Karnataka government has admitted that it has no funds for development of Bengaluru. Similar is the case in Rajasthan where the state is under a huge debt and development projects are stalled,” Modi said.

“Bengaluru is a global investors’ centre and IT hub, but the ill-effects of the state government’s announcement are seen there in such a short time. If any party, for its selfish interests, empties the state coffers, then people bear the brunt,” Modi said.

