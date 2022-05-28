PM Modi Slams Erstwhile UPA Govt At Gujarat Event; 'blocked All Projects In State'

Launching a scathing attack on the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, said that before 2014, the Central government blocked all projects for the state of Gujarat as he was the Chief Minister.

Addressing an event in Gujarat's Atkot on Saturday, PM Modi said, "Double engine government has made Gujarat reach new heights of development. They were many projects for Gujarat before 2014, but the UPA government used to see only Modi and not the projects. They didn't clear files and they didn't approve any projects for Gujarat. They even did not allow the Sardar Sarovar dam project and for that, we had to go on a hunger strike. Now it's not about the dam anymore, but also about the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the tallest one in the entire world. These people are shocked how Gujarat developed so much in such a less time."

This comes following PM Modi's May 27 speech at the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 in Delhi, where he slammed the previous government for considering technology as a part of the problem and said that efforts were made by the UPA to prove technology as being anti-poor.

It is pertinent to mention that PM Modi is on a trip to Gujarat, where he visited the newly built Matushri KD. Multispeciality Hospital in Rajkot's Atkot and later addressed a public function at the venue. The PM is scheduled to address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on "Sahakar Se Samriddhi" (Prosperity through Cooperation) which will take place at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar at around 04:00 PM and after that, he will inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limite (IFFCO) in Kalol.

PM Modi slams erstwhile UPA govt's 'anti-poor schemes'

Addressing the inaugural event of Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, PM Modi spoke about the importance of drones and technology. The Indian Prime Minister also attacked the previous governments for shunning developments and technology.

"During the earlier governments, technology was considered part of the problem, efforts were made to prove it anti-poor. Due to this, there was an atmosphere of indifference regarding the use of technology in governance before 2014. The poor suffered the most, the deprived, and the middle class suffered the most," PM Modi said.

He added that earlier, technology and its inventions were considered for the elite class, but today, technology is made available to the masses first.