PM Modi Slams Mamata On Violence In Poll-bound WB, Alleges TMC Against High Voter Turnout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a rally in Barasat where he launched an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for turning a blind eye to the violence that was taking place at the hands of the TMC in the poll-bound state.

"Friends, tell me that ever since the Bengal elections started, Didi ever said in her rallies that there should be maximum voting? Did Didi appeal even once, to have peaceful voting? Did she even once say that strict action will be taken against those who will spread violence, or try to obstruct voting? The people of Bengal can understand what Didi's intentions are," said PM Modi.

"Didi knows that this much voting is happening in favor of the BJP, so they are against the high turnout. Didi knows that her goons are committing violence in the elections, so she is not talking about strict action against those who spread the violence," he added.

The way you switched on flashlight of your mobile & illuminated this place, it looked like May 2 has come today for you. Your love for me bothers Didi a lot. The way you have confirmed BJP's victory after 4 phases of voting, has made her furious: PM in Barasat#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/NsdjbaXGtf — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021

'Your love for me bothers her': PM Modi

Accusing the West Bengal CM of taking out her anger on the citizens who had decided to form a BJP government in the state, PM Modi remarked, "Your love for me bothers Didi a lot. After the 4-phase polling, the way you have decided the victory of the BJP, the Didi has become enraged. Here you are voting BJP, Didi is abusing you."

"This is why Didi has picked up a kind of open fight against Modi along with Bengal's SC, ST, OBC communities. 'Didi, O didi'- this makes her angry too. Is this an annoying thing? I am surprised that hundreds of children of Bengal are saying in the video, 'Didi, O Didi'. Didi, the child of every household in Bengal, has started speaking Didi O Didi," he jibed.

He also slammed Mamata Banerjee for putting the future of Bengal at stake just to safeguard the future of her nephew- TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. "I want to reveal another truth about Didi. The Central government is opening fast-track courts for heinous crimes against women. Didi's government has stopped the implementation of even that in West Bengal!" he added.

"Justice for the poor, medicine for the elderly, earnings for the young, only the BJP's double engine government can give it. That's why today the whole of Bengal is saying - BJP government in Bengal," he said.

Four phases of voting have been completed in West Bengal. The remaining 4 phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.