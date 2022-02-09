PM Modi Slams Oppn For Fueling Migrant Crisis In 2020; 'Cong Distributed Free Tickets'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sat down for his first interview of 2022 with ANI's Editor Smita Prakash where he once again lambasted the Opposition parties for initiating the migrant crisis during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi stated that at a time when the World Health Organisation (WHO) was directing people to stay in one place, parties like Congress and AAP was distributing free tickets asking the labour classes to leave for their respective home states.

"When the COVID lockdown was first announced, WHO told everyone to stay put, Congress party gave 500-1000 tickets free provoking people to leave. If they did not do this we would have gotten 2-4 days to work things out for our migrant labour, before an atmosphere of fear was created," said PM Modi.

"At that point, Yogi Ji had to rush to arrange thousands of buses for them. We have videos of AAP telling poor people in slums to leave immediately. The world was so scared about what would happen to India. There was a threat looming large on us. I still say, COVID hasn't ended, it has many faces and it reappears. We will have to remain vigilant," he added.

Migrant exodus in 2020

After India announced its first lockdown, states began packing and shipping the migrant population, hailing largely from Bihar, UP and West Bengal, refusing to take additional responsibility for them. In the absence of transport, several stranded migrants began undertaking long journeys on foot, some even perishing on their way.

In Congress-run Maharashtra, thousands of migrants had gathered at the Bandra railway station in frightening visuals. A similar scenario was witnessed in the national capital. When the Delhi and UP governments arranged buses to send stranded migrants home, large crowds gathered at Delhi's Anand Vihar Bus terminal to board buses, raising the risk of COVID-19 spread. This came despite the Government of India's repeated advice to the citizens urging them to avoid travel and stay put at the current location.

