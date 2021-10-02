PM Modi Slams Oppn's Outcry On Farm Laws, Says 'those Opposing Reforms Once Promised Them'

On the completion of 20 years in governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Opposition's criticism over the Farm Laws, slamming them for opposing the same reforms that they had once grandiosely promised. In an interview with Open Magazine, PM Modi called out the 'intellectual dishonesty' of political parties, talking about how they were maliciously spreading misinformation over the pro-farmer reforms which they had promised in their election manifestos.

PM Modi said, "There are political parties which will grandiosely make promises before elections, even put them in their manifestos. Yet, when the time comes to deliver on the same promises, these same parties and people do a complete U-turn and worse, spread the most malicious kind of misinformation on the promises they themselves had made. If you look at those who are opposing the pro-farmer reforms today, you will see the real meaning of intellectual dishonesty and rajneetik dhokhadhadi."

No one has come up with a specific point of disagreement: PM Modi

The Prime Minister further stated that just because the agricultural reforms had been ushered in by the BJP, political outfits had made a complete 'U-turn' and in a brazen display of intellectual dishonesty, had completely disregarded what will benefit the farmers. He stated that a similar 'rajneetik dhokhadhadi' had been witnessed when it came to Aadhaar, GST, and even crucial matters such as arming our security forces where political parties had cried foul over the decisions without any 'moral fibre'.

"We are committed to empowering the small farmers in every way. The farm laws about which you are talking, the Government has been saying right from the first day that on whichever point there is a disagreement, the Government is ready to sit together and discuss those issues," he said adding that so far, no one had come up with a specific point of disagreement.

Issuing an appeal to the Opposition to come up with constructive criticism, PM Modi said that controversies should not be raked up by parties just to 'stop Modi's success'. "I want to urge everyone that the issue is not whether Modi succeeds or fails, it should be about whether our country succeeds," he said. "These things are far beyond politics and have real-world consequences for the people and our country," PM added.