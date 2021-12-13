After inaugurating his dream project - 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor', PM Modi on Monday, lashed out at the Opposition for not developing India's most ancient city - Varanasi. Addressing the workers who built the corridor, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP Guv Anandiben Patel, BJP chief JP Nadda and other priests, PM Modi slammed Mughal emperor Aurangazeb for his multiple attacks on the Kashi temple. The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project has been constructed at the cost of Rs 339 crores and was personally monitored by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi slams Opposition & Aurangazeb over Kashi's poor state

Targetting the Opposition, PM Modi said, "There are many who doubted the people of Varanasi earlier. They used to say that people like Modi will come and go. When I visited here, I was shocked that there was nothing done for Varanasi. People were giving wrong excuses and did not do anything due to selfish reasons. Who can stop Kashi where the Ganges flows by changing its current?".

Recalling the multiple attacks on the Kashi temple during the Mughal rule, he said, "Invaders attacked this city and tried to destroy it. History has witnessed Aurangazeb's atrocities, he tried to change this civilization on the strength of the sword. But this land is imperishable and is different from the rest of the nation".

The Prime Minister also reminded that many defenders had arisen to protect the city. "If an Aurangzeb comes here, Shivaji stands up! If a Salar Masood comes, then brave warriors like King Suheldev make him feel the power of our unity. Even during the British era, what the people of Kashi did to Hastings everyone knows". Terming that Kashi is ruled by Baba Vishwanath, he added, " There is only one government in Kashi, he who has the Damru in his hands. It is his government here".

Defining Kashi, PM remarked, "Kashi is not a matter of words, it is a creation of sentiments. Kashi is where awakening is life. Kashi is where even death is good. Kashi is where truth is the culture. Kashi is where love is the tradition."

PM Modi's Varanasi visit

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Varanasi - his Lok Sabha constituency - to a crowded welcome by Kashi denizens. He offered prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple and then took a dip in the holy Ganges near the Kashi Vishwanath temple. After offering prayers to Lord Shiva at the temple, he showered flowers on the workers who had constructed the corridor. In the presence of all dignitaries, PM Modi inaugurated the first phase of the 'Kashi Vishwanath Corridor' which comprises of 23 buildings providing various facilities to the pilgrims visiting the temple and its adjoining properties. PM is also scheduled to attend the Ganga Aarti on a ro-ro vessel in the evening. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.