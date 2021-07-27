PM Modi Slams Opposition In BJP Parliamentary Meeting Over Disrupting House Proceedings

On Tuesday, July 27, the BJP Parliamentary meeting was held to discuss the Opposition's attempts to stall business during the ongoing monsoon session and its irresponsible behaviour. During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Opposition parties particularly Congress and said that the Parliament is unable to function because of the ruckus caused.

PM Modi said, "The Congress doesn't do its own work nor it let the Parliament function".

In the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting today, PM Narendra Modi asked the ministers and MPs to have good relationship with Opposition MPs: Sources pic.twitter.com/qzEoPDSjEq — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2021

Opposition ruckus continues

On July 27, opposition MPs continued to sloganeer in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on the 'Pegasus Project' report and so the Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon.

About 23 Bills will be passed in Lok Sabha and a few in Rajya Sabha. The Centre had listed 23 Bills for consideration and passing in the Lower House for the upcoming Monsoon Session. These include three Bills that will be tabled to replace existing ordinances. The 17 new Bills include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the politically contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Apart from bills, many important issues had to be reviewed including farmers' protests, COVID-19 management, women and children welfare programs, and more.

If the ruckus and sloganeering by the opposition parties are continued then the common man will be in trouble as the bills are discussed in line with the public interest. The welfare of the citizens is comprised amid oppositions' inappropriate behaviour during the Parliamentary sessions.

BJP Parliamentary meeting

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are likely to speak at the parliamentary party meeting. The move comes as both Houses of Parliament have been facing multiple adjournments due to ruckus created by opposition parties repeatedly.

A notice stated, "A meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party will be held at 9.30 am on Tuesday, the 27th July 2021 in the GMC Balayogi Auditorium of Parliament Library Building (PLB). All BJP Members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are requested to attend the meeting in time".

On July 20, the BJP had also held a parliamentary party meeting before the commencement of proceedings on the second day of the monsoon session.

