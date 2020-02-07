PM Modi Slams 'passive Approach' In The North-East, Says Region Overlooked For Decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at previous governments alleging that a passive approach to North East left challenges in the regions unsolved and festered decades of unrest. Addressing a massive rally in Kokrajhar, Assam to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Accord, PM Modi on Friday said that his government will proactively work to develop the region.

"There had been so many challenges but were not solve due to political reasons. These challenges had fermented violence, instability and mistrust in parts of the country. The issues in the North East were such that no one wished to touch it. Protests carried on, blockades carried on, violence carried on and a passive approach in the North East led people to gradually started to lose faith in democracy and Constitution," PM Modi said.

He added, "In past decades, many innocents died, thousands of security personnel were martyred and lakhs of people were rendered homeless. The passive approach left people behind." PM Modi asserted that the NDA government has adopted a new policy for the development of the North East and issues in the region will no longer be overlooked.

PM lists out N-E progress

Speaking about the several development projects that the government has carried out in the northeast, PM Modi said, “We're also working on education, skill, and sports for the youth of North East. Apart from this, we've also built new hostels for Northeast students in Delhi and Bengaluru. New railway stations, new railway routes, new airports, new waterways, and internet connectivity – the amount of work that is being done today is unprecedented.”

“Projects like Bogibeel Bridge that were hanging for ages have been completed and it is being used by millions of people. It increases their trust in the Govt. The Bru-Reang crisis was also resolved a few days ago after another historic agreement. Thousands of families will now have their residential houses after signing this agreement, bringing an end to a problem that pestered for about 2.5 decades,” PM added.

