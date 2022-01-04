PM Modi Slams Previous Govts For Making Manipur 'blockade State', Lists BJP's Initiatives

Quick links:
Image: BJP/Twitter
Ahead of the Manipur Assembly Elections this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted development works carried out by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Government in the state and slammed the previous government for ignoring the Northeast region.
The Prime Minister on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects in Manipur's Imphal.
"Previous Governments worked with the strategy of 'Don't Look East'. We, however, decided to work on the 'Act East' Policy. We're working on the immense possibilities in the tourism sector and natural resources this region possesses. You have to remember that some people want to destabilize Manipur again to get power. These people are hoping that when they get a chance and when they play the game of unrest. But the people of Manipur have recognized him. Earlier people wanted to come to the Northeast, but they used to stop thinking about how to reach here. This caused a lot of damage to the tourism sector here. But now it is becoming easier to reach not only the cities of the Northeast, but also the villages," added the Prime Minister.
By highlighting that Manipur has transformed from a blockade state to a route towards international trade, PM Modi added that the state government started the 'Go-To Hills' and 'Go-To Village' initiative to remove the bridge created between hills and valleys. Here are some of the initiatives the Prime Minister mentioned about:
While mentioning that he knew Manipur will become a major source of development in India, PM Modi thanked the people of Manipur for the formation of a 'stable government'.
"Along with the schemes for which the foundation stone has been laid and inaugurated today, I will also thank the people of Manipur again today. You have formed such a stable government in Manipur which is running with full majority, with full force. This happened because of your one vote. The hard work of our government for seven years is visible in the entire North East, it is visible in Manipur. Today Manipur is becoming a symbol of a new work culture of change. These changes are for the culture of Manipur, for the care," concluded Prime Minister in Imphal.