PM Modi Slams Previous Govts For Making Manipur 'blockade State', Lists BJP's Initiatives

Ahead of the Manipur Assembly Elections this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted development works carried out by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Government in the state and slammed the previous government for ignoring the Northeast region.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects in Manipur's Imphal.

PM Modi slams previous governments in Manipur

"Previous Governments worked with the strategy of 'Don't Look East'. We, however, decided to work on the 'Act East' Policy. We're working on the immense possibilities in the tourism sector and natural resources this region possesses. You have to remember that some people want to destabilize Manipur again to get power. These people are hoping that when they get a chance and when they play the game of unrest. But the people of Manipur have recognized him. Earlier people wanted to come to the Northeast, but they used to stop thinking about how to reach here. This caused a lot of damage to the tourism sector here. But now it is becoming easier to reach not only the cities of the Northeast, but also the villages," added the Prime Minister.

PM Modi highlights development work done in Manipur

By highlighting that Manipur has transformed from a blockade state to a route towards international trade, PM Modi added that the state government started the 'Go-To Hills' and 'Go-To Village' initiative to remove the bridge created between hills and valleys. Here are some of the initiatives the Prime Minister mentioned about:

The Northeast is also the hub for the Oil-Palm Mission, worth Rs 11,000 crore. Work is going on in full fledge in Manipur. The govt is also providing financial support for setting up industries.

The youth of India is taking inspiration from several sportspersons from Manipur. To further strengthen the ecosystem, the government is establishing a modern Sports University in the state. This will add impetus to India's aspirations on global sporting platforms.

Works on National Highways are going on at a rapid pace in Manipur and under PM Gram Sadak Yojana, rural roads are being constructed. Natural Gas Pipeline is now reaching the Northeast as well. These facilities and connectivity will promote tourism and will increase employment.

The Barak River Bridge is a new lifeline for the state of Manipur and a new all-weather connectivity channel. The Thoubal multipurpose project and the Tamenglong water supply scheme is providing clean drinking for all people in this region.

The setting up of Manipur Institute of Performing Arts will further conserve the culture of the state. Rani Gaidinliu had shown the mettle of our fighters in Manipur against the British.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission programme, the pipe water network has reached 60% of Manipur.

PM Modi thanks people of Manipur

While mentioning that he knew Manipur will become a major source of development in India, PM Modi thanked the people of Manipur for the formation of a 'stable government'.