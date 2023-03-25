PM Modi Slams Siddaramaiah Over Slapgate; 'No Respect For Workers, What About The People?'

While addressing BJP’s Vijaya Sankalp Yatra Maha Sangama in Karnataka's Davanagere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for slapping his own party worker in public. PM Modi said that those who can't respect their own workers, 'how would they respect the people?'

The Prime Minister further said, "I came across a video on social media where a party's big leader, Karnataka's Former Chief Minister was slapping his own party worker in public. Those who can't respect their own workers, how can they respect the people? Nobody is big or small in BJP."

I came across a video on social media where a party's big leader, Karnataka's Former CM, was slapping his own party worker in public. Those who can't respect their own workers, how can they respect the people? Nobody is big or small in BJP: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/fcAE3iOc71 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

Video of Siddaramaiah slapping own party worker surfaces

On March 24, a video surfaced wherein Siddaramaiah was seen slapping a party worker in Bengaluru. He reportedly hit the party member for pushing a female party worker who had gathered in front of his residence.

The worker who was slapped had come to ask Siddaramaiah to give a Congress leader from the Harihara constituency a ticket.

PM Modi condemned the opposition parties and said that Karnataka has seen opportunistic and selfish governments for a long time which has affected the state.

Karnataka has seen opportunistic and selfish governments: PM Modi

The Prime Minister stated, "Karnataka has seen opportunistic and selfish governments for a long time which has affected the state. That's why BJP's stable govt is needed for the development of the state."

PM Modi iterated that the Congress says that 'Modi teri qabr khudegi' but they are unaware of the dream of the people of Karnataka. The PM further said, "Congress people say 'Modi teri qabr khudegi' but they don't know that the people of Karnataka have a dream which is 'Modi Tera Kamal Khilega."

‘Politics of perception’ turned into 'politics of performance'

Exuding confidence, PM Modi said that Karnataka has decided to bring back the double-engine government in the state. He also stated that the ‘politics of perception’ has been transformed into the ‘politics of performance’ under the BJP governance.

PM further averred, "Our country had been marred by dirty politics for years. It was nothing but a politics of allegations and blames. But today, the BJP has transformed the 'Politics of Perception' in the country into the 'Politics of Performance'. We envision a yet more prosperous Karnataka, and I urge you all to make the BJP win with an absolute majority.”

He added, "Our government has been empowering the Dalits, the poor, the women, and the downtrodden. Ours has been the pro-poor government. Karnataka had seen years of governance through the selfish and opportunistic alliances earlier.”