PM Modi Slams Trinamool For Protecting Coal Mafia, Days After Republic Bangla's Expose

Five days after Republic Bangla's sting operation on coal smuggling in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the ruling party- Trinamool Congress of protecting the coal mafia in the state.

Addressing a poll rally in Purulia, PM Modi said, "Who is protecting the Coal Mafia? For their own political gains, Didi's government encourages the maowadi (Maoist) violence, and who bears the loss? You, my poor sisters and brothers, my youngsters, my mothers and sisters, the women, the children. And that is why today the people of Bengal are saying-- 'You have tortured us enough Didi, scaring us is your only weapon. But now people will defeat you with the blessing of Ma Durga'. Your enthusiasm is showing that TMC's defeat is now final."

The Prime Minister also said, "What has Didi done to Bengal? There are crimes, there are criminals, but not in jail. There are mafias, intruders, but roaming freely. There is a syndicate, a scam, but no action."

Republic Bangla Exposes Illegal Coal Smuggling In Bengal

In an exclusive sting operation conducted by Republic Media Network's newest channel Republic Bangla, an alleged coal mafia gang member has been caught saying, "After 2011, when the government changed, the illegal coal business moved from them to another mafia. From 2016 onwards, we saw a totally organized mafia operating. This was the time when 'Lala' (allegedly Arup Majhi) emerged as the king of coal. But Lala is not the only one, several big politicians are also involved in this. Those who we think are the members of the mafia are actually paid with just Rs. 700 for one ton of coal, but a pad of coal costs Rs 1.5 lakh. Politicians from both the ruling party and opposition are involved in this."

Vipul, one of the alleged kingpins of the Bengal coal scam, runs the business for top politicians who collect hundreds of crores rupees every month. Vipul is a middleman working for the TMC Youth Wing Leader Vinay Mishra, who has now been arrested by the ED. In a sting operation, when asked that how does he manage the business, Vipul said, "I don't manage it alone, others are there. Bengal police sometimes create problems and file cases under sections 413,417,418 of the IPC, harass us but cannot do anything more."