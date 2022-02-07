PM Modi Slams UPA's Inflation Stats, Jibes 'Chidambaram Today Writing Articles On Economy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit back at the Congress party's relentless criticism on the price rise, reminding them of their attitude towards inflation during the UPA regime. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, PM Modi jibed that former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who was writing articles on the economy in newspapers today, had once mocked the price-rise.

Quoting Chidambaram's 'ice cream' statement from 2012, PM Modi said, "Chidambaram Ji who is writing articles on the economy in newspapers, what was he saying when he was in the government? In 2012, politicians would say that people don't mind a Rs 15 water bottle, or a Rs 20 ice cream, but if Rs 1-2 is increased on wheat or rice, they make it a huge thing."

"This was the attitude your government had towards inflation. Congress won several elections due to their 'Garibi Hatao' slogan but failed to do that. Then poor of this country voted them out," he added.

PM Modi further highlighted that the BJP government in the Centre had strived to arrest the rising inflation even amid the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. "During this once-in-a-century pandemic, we strived that inflation and prices don't skyrocket. For the common man to not be impacted by inflation, what we did, is evident from the numbers," he said.

Congress leader of 'tuke-tukde' gang: PM Modi

PM Modi also tore into the Congress party for 'sowing seeds to embolden separatism' in India. Calling the Congress, the leader of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang in India, he said that the party was functioning on the ideology of 'divide and rule'.

"Congress is the leader of 'Tukde-Tukde' gang. But it will be defeated even in disruption. The Congress has lost its appetite to come into power, now they have turned cynical. Congress is sowing seeds that will embolden separatism in the country. This country is eternal, no power can change it. This country is great and will stay great. India was one and will always stay united," the Prime Minister said.