In Shimla, PM Modi Slams UPA's 'Mai Baap Sarkar'; Calls Himself 'Pradhan Sevak' Of People

Lambasting the former UPA government for running a 'dynastic' rule in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched yet another scorching attack saying that while the previous government was all about politics among family members the current government has shifted to a government of service.

PM Modi, who was speaking at a public rally during his visit to Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, made the statements in the wake of his NDA government's completion of eight years at the Centre. Asserting that he has become the "Pradhan Sevak" of 130 crore people in the country, PM Modi further claimed that the former government was a "Mai Baap Sarkar" which translates to a "government of dynasty".

#LIVE | How was the situation before 2014? There was loot and corruption before 2014. There was Dynastic Politics. Now, India has moved past UPA's 2014 loot era: PM @narendramodi hits out at UPA govt in Shimla



Watch - https://t.co/KuhonnfRBB pic.twitter.com/zxyjhxeUm6 — Republic (@republic) May 31, 2022

In addition to that, the Prime Minister accused the former government of misleading the people and looting people as he outlined how crime and corruption were on a rise during Congress's rule.

"The headlines before 2014 used to be on 'Bhai-Bhatijavad', loot, grafting, and corruption as the former government had considered corruption to be an important part of the system. Instead of fighting against the corruption, the government collapsed before it and watched how the money of the schemes was looted before reaching the people", he alleged.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme and said that the former government had just made verbal promises but it was the BJP government that brought the scheme to the people. Furthermore, he also asserted that the UPA government betrayed the forces' families with their fake promises.

"I am a 'sevak' of 130 crore people": PM Modi

While addressing the rally in Shimla, the Prime Minister drew a contrasting comparison between his government and the former government before 2014. While he called himself the 'sevak' - servant of 130 crore people in India, PM Modi further said, "In the last 8 years I never imagined myself as a PM. I am a PM only when I sign documents. However, in reality, I am just a Pradhan Sevak of people who are everything to me".

During this while, as he highlighted his government's achievements and efforts toward the welfare of the people, PM Modi also took a jibe at the former Congress government and its leaders saying that previously there used to be discussions on schemes that were never implemented. "Nepotism and scams were rampant," he said further affirming that his government talks about the benefits of those schemes.

Further claiming that the previous government did a 'vote bank politics' in the country for decades doing a lot of damage to people, the prime minister also noted, "We are working towards building a new India and not for votes".

Image: Twitter