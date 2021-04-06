PM Modi Slams WB CM Mamata Over Appeasement, Says 'Muslim Vote Bank Has Slipped From Her'

Amid the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a mega rally in Cooch Behar, where he slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over minority appeasement in one of his most combative rallies yet.

PM Modi pulled no punches and said, "Didi recently asked all Muslims to vote en masse for her. It shows that the Muslim vote-bank is slipping out of her hands. Had we said the same thing - that all Hindus should unite - everybody would have criticized us. The EC would have sent us notices. We would have been censored."

"Didi...We are ordinary people": PM Modi

Escalating his attack on the WB CM and assuring BJP's victory, Prime Minister Modi said, "I heard that Didi is asking questions these days about whether the 'BJP is God' so that it comes to know about big victory in the first two phases. Oh, Didi...We are ordinary people, and with the blessings of God, we are committed to the service of the nation. "

"Didi's exit confirmed after first two phases of polling": PM Modi

"In the last two phases of voting, Didi's departure has already been confirmed. People in huge numbers have come out and voted in our favour. The wave of BJP in Bengal has cornered Didi's goons and her nephew," the Prime Minister said.

"There is no need to trouble God to find out who is losing in elections and who is winning. Janata Janardhana (public) is the form of God. On seeing the temperament of people, it is known that what is the trend of the wind," PM Modi added.

While slamming TMC over corruption, the Prime Minister stated, "Didi has started a new tax in Bengal - 'Bhaipo Service Tax'! For 10 years, your goons continued to loot Bengal, and you were a mute spectator. For 10 years, injustice with North Bengal continued, but you chose to be a mute spectator."

West Bengal Assembly Polls

As the West Bengal Assembly polls Phase-3 began on Tuesday i.e, April 6, voting has begun in 31 constituencies across key districts - Howrah, Hooghly, South Parganas. The first phase concluded with a voter turnout of 79.79 percent and the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 percent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.



Image: ANI