PM Modi Sounds Ground Fight Bugle, Tells Ministers In Rajya Sabha To Contest 2024

Why you’re reading this: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a major decision has asked all its Rajya Sabha MPs, who are also serving as the Cabinet ministers in the central government, to look for the seats from which they want to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, sources informed. The instruction has been issued by the party irrespective of the hierarchy of the ministers. According to sources, Union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, have also been given an indication to fight the 2024 polls either by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or national party president JP Nadda.

3 Things You Need To Know:

BJP instructed all its Rajya Sabha MPs, serving as Cabinet ministers, to contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP Rajya Sabha MPs can pitch any constituency across the country from where they wish to contest the high-stakes polls.

According to sources, the saffron party has instructed all the Cabinet ministers from Rajya Sabha to get elected from Lok Sabha irrespective of their hierarchy.

'Get elected by people': BJP instructs its ministers

Issuing new instructions, the BJP High Commnad has instructed all its ministers from the Rajya Sabha to fight the upcoming 2024 polls and get elected by the people, sources reported. Sounding bugle for 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting reportedly asked all the top ministers of the party in Rajya Sabha to fight Lok Sabha polls.

Revealing further details, sources stated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are among several others, who have been instructed to pitch a suitable constituency for themselves for 2024 polls.

Who gets what?

Here's a list of the BJP Rajya Sabha Cabinet ministers and their would be constituency for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections: