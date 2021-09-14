PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle Ahead Of UP Elections, Endorses CM Yogi Adityanath's Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his leadership in the state. Praising Yogi for his efforts as the UP CM, PM Modi said that UP is now an attractive place for investors in the country. The PM further praised the state for its vaccination efforts and stated that it is the best in the country.

PM Modi, who is currently in Uttar Pradesh, was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a university named after Jat King Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh. Making the first of many scheduled visits ahead of the upcoming UP polls, PM Modi praised the Yogi government for its development-oriented efforts. The PM said that the state has completely transformed under the BJP regime and is safer than it was before 2017 when the government came to power.

“There was a time when the administration was run by goons and mafias. The people of UP cannot forget how corrupt the politicians were. But now such people are behind the bars,” PM Modi said during his speech in Aligarh. “About 4-5 years ago, families used to live in fear in UP and daughters used to be scared to go to schools and colleges. Many people vacated the state. Now, every criminal thinks 100 times before committing a crime,” the PM added.

“Before 2017, no work was being done in the state and schemes were getting hurdled. Today, Yogi’s UP is at the forefront of achieving development goals. The state is now leading the nation to development and the central government is working with the Yogi government for achieving the same,” PM Modi said. “Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming an attractive place for every small and big investor of the country and the world. This happens when the right environment is created for development. Yogi govt is working towards development in the state,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi praises Yogi for UP’s vaccination drive

PM Modi went on to heap praises on the UP government for its vaccination effort. The PM pointed out that the state’s vaccination drive has been the best in the country so far. “Under Yogi Ji's leadership, Uttar Pradesh has administered more than 8 cr vaccine doses so far. The State has a record of administering the highest doses of vaccines in a day,” the PM said. He also stated that the government has been providing free ration for months. Meanwhile, CM Yogi also took the opportunity to thank PM Modi for his efforts during the pandemic. “I want to extend my gratitude on the behalf of people of UP to PM Narendra Modi for his guidance & support to everyone amid COVID via schemes & COVID vaccines,” the UP CM said.

Uttar Pradesh polls 2022

With BJP fighting under the leadership of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath, several fronts have cropped up to challenge the ruling BJP. While Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj is eyeing an alliance with AIMIM, Azad Samaj Party, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party; parties like AAP, Shiv Sena, and JDU have announced that they will be contesting for the UP polls. SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has stated that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly Polls, holding talks with Mahan Dal, NCP. Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

(Image: PTI)