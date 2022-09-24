Sounding the poll bugle in Himachal Pradesh, PM Modi exuded confidence that the people of the state will repose faith in the BJP once again on the lines of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Addressing the Yuva Vijay Sankalp rally in Mandi on Saturday via a video link, the PM highlighted the initiatives taken by the Centre for the development of Himachal Pradesh. On this occasion, he stressed the importance of electing a government with an absolute majority. The state is likely to go to the polls in November this year.

PM Modi asserted, "In our country, the governments were unstable for many decades. No one had a majority. There used to be coalition governments. There was a doubt in the minds of people in not just India but the world over how many days they will last and whether they will be able to do anything. That's why, anyone would think 50 times before trusting anything said by India. But 8 years ago, in 2014, all you aware voters, the voters of Himachal gave a strong and stable government in Delhi. All Lok Sabha seats in Himachal were won by BJP in 2014 and 2019. Due to the stability, there was stability in policies and work culture."

He elaborated, "In Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the government would be changed after every 5 years. But Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand changed this thinking completely and repeated their decision to ensure that the government is stable. I am happy that the youths and people of Himachal have made up their minds about the return of the BJP. The youths of Himachal know that only BJP can work for the development of Himachal with clear and honest intent."

Political scenario in Himachal Pradesh

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.