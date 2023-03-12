PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle In Karnataka With Massive Roadshow, Inaugurates Mega Projects

As Karnataka is all set for polls this year, BJP is leaning on the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached the poll-bound state today, March 12, with a massive roadshow before inaugurating mega projects worth Rs.16,000 crore.

The Prime Minister's roadshow saw thousands gathered to get a glimpse of him. Chants of 'Modi Modi' reverberated as Mandya welcomed the Prime Minister with open arms.

While addressing the gathering in Mandya, PM Modi said, "In the last few days, the images of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway have gone viral on social media. The youth are taking immense pride in witnessing the growth of our nation. All these projects will open up pathways to prosperity and development. The expressway passing through Ramnagar and Mandyal will also increase the tourism potential in these areas."

Karnataka's two most significant cities are...

PM Modi also praised Bengaluru and Mysuru, and said that both cities are significant in their own way.

"Karnataka's two most significant cities are Bengaluru and Mysuru. Each focuses on different things; one is renowned for technology, while the other is renowned for tradition. Infrastructure connections between these two cities were crucial. Infrastructure creates jobs, attracts capital, and opens up new commercial opportunities for the state," the PM added.

PM's jibe at opposition

PM Modi took a dig at Congress and said that the party is devising a plan to destroy him by digging a grave but he is busy devising a plan to support the poor instead.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, PM further added, "Until 2014, the Congress-led central government stopped at nothing to harm the underclass. The government under Congress stole funds intended for the poor. Congress is busy devising a plan to destroy Modi and "dig a grave," but Modi is busy devising a plan to support the poor. I have the blessings of the nation, and no evil eye can hinder my path."

#WATCH | Congress is dreaming of 'digging a grave of Modi'. Congress is busy in 'digging a grave of Modi' while Modi is busy in building Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway & easing the lives of poor: PM Modi in Mandya #KarnatakaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/sCA140Xwex — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

During his sixth visit to the poll-bound state, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate several development projects, including the foundation of IIT Dharwad and the "longest" railway platform in the world, at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station, key road projects in Mandya, and the Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4-lane highway spread over 92 km.