PM Modi Spares Thought For 'valued Colleague' Sarbananda Sonowal, Now Former Assam CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for his successful term of the last five years and his "pro-people and pro-development administration". PM Modi took to Twitter to laud the former CM for his contribution to the state.

After a successful tenure as Chief Minister, Sarbanada Sonowal stepped down from the CM post paving way for Himanta Biswa Sarma to take over the second term of the BJP-led government in the state. He tendered his resignation to Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday and proposed Himanta Biswa Sarma's name for the next Chief Minister, which was seconded by BJP State president Ranjeet Kumar Dass. Sonowal congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma on being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party.

Sonowal, who was a part of the Union Cabinet in the Narendra Modi-led government during the first term, is most likely to be called back to Delhi to be given a role in the union cabinet again.



My valued colleague @sarbanandsonwal Ji was at the helm of a pro-people and pro-development administration over the last five years. His contribution towards Assam’s progress and strengthening the party in the state is immense. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2021



Incidentally, PM Modi's tweet for Sonowal came immediately after he congratulated the CM-elect Himanta Biswa Sarma who took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam on Monday.

Congratulations to @himantabiswa Ji and the other Ministers who took oath today. I am confident this team will add momentum to the development journey of Assam and fulfil aspirations of the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2021

Himanta Biswa Sarma's rise

During the previous tenure, Himanta had been handling a wide range of critical portfolios, ultimately becoming the rightful contender for the CM's post. He was the state's minister for Finance, Health, Public Works Department (PWD) and Education. He had also played a crucial role in BJP winning the 2016 Assembly elections. Moreover, Himanta Sarma had also been instrumental in BJP's dominance in Assam during the 2019 general elections.

Sonowal and Himanta were summoned by the Central leadership on Saturday in Delhi where several rounds of meetings were held in presence of BJP National President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. Sarma's name was pushed forward for CM's post after several discussions, after which he tendered resignation on Sunday.

ex-CM Sonowal attended the swearing-in ceremony of Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday along with BJP chief JP Nadda and some of the Northeastern state CMs like Meghalaya's Conrad Sanga, Tripura's Biplab Deb, Manipur's Biren Singh and Nagaland's Neiphiu Rio.

(IMAGE: PTI)

